Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of ATD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$68.01. 164,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$49.58 and a 52 week high of C$68.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

