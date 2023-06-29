Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANCTF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,003. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

