Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.08.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE:ATD traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,625. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$49.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.27.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.