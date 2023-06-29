Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 11.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $56.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

