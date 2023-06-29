Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 70,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,697.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFIP stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $46.17.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.