Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

