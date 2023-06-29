Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.