Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $123.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

