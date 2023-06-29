Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Alphatec Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,946,123 shares of company stock worth $29,158,454. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphatec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Further Reading

