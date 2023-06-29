ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

