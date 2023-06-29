Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.53

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.53 and traded as high as C$21.61. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$21.58, with a volume of 72,736 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.96.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million. Research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5612466 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Altius Minerals

(Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.