Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.53

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.53 and traded as high as C$21.61. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$21.58, with a volume of 72,736 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5612466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

