Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

