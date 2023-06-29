Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $15.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 13.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 451,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.38. 259,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
