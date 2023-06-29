Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.72

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.72 and last traded at $97.64, with a volume of 79813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

