American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 3.3% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AXP opened at $169.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.