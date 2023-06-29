American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,326,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,608,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

