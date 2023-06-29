American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

