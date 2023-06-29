American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $30,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

