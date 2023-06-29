American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

