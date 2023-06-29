American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.88 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

