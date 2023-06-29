American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,208 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 3.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

