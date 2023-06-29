American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $252.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

American Tower Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AMT opened at $191.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.08. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

