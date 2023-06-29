Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
