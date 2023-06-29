Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

