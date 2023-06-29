ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.46. 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 5,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

About ams-OSRAM

(Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management, and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.