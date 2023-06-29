Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $21.11

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

BASE opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $693.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,221 shares of company stock valued at $848,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

