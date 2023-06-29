Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 891,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
