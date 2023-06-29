Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $273.38

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after purchasing an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX opened at $234.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

