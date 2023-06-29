Analyzing Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Free Report) and Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC – Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 1 2 0 2.67 Malacca Straits Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proterra presently has a consensus target price of $4.76, suggesting a potential upside of 310.34%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Malacca Straits Acquisition.

58.0% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Malacca Straits Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Malacca Straits Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $309.36 million 0.85 -$237.95 million ($2.41) -0.48 Malacca Straits Acquisition N/A N/A $3.01 million N/A N/A

Malacca Straits Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proterra.

Proterra has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malacca Straits Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -130.74% -52.23% -30.42% Malacca Straits Acquisition N/A -36.72% -3.21%

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. Its Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Bilbao Street Limited and changed its name to Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited in February 2020. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

