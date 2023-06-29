Analyzing Optical Cable (OCC) & The Competition

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Nonferrous wiredrawing & insulating” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Optical Cable to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Optical Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Nonferrous wiredrawing & insulating” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Optical Cable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Nonferrous wiredrawing & insulating” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Optical Cable has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optical Cable’s peers have a beta of -0.44, meaning that their average share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optical Cable $69.08 million -$350,000.00 7.94 Optical Cable Competitors $4.32 billion $393.55 million 18.44

This table compares Optical Cable and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Optical Cable’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Optical Cable. Optical Cable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Optical Cable and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optical Cable 5.38% 11.83% 6.45% Optical Cable Competitors 7.58% 17.55% 7.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Optical Cable and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optical Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Optical Cable Competitors 31 274 314 18 2.50

As a group, “Nonferrous wiredrawing & insulating” companies have a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Optical Cable’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Optical Cable has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Optical Cable peers beat Optical Cable on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions. Its fiber optic connectivity products include fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories; and copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for equipment rooms, telecommunications closets, data centers, and workstation applications. In addition, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall mount enclosures, horizontal and vertical cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for enterprise and residential use; and datacom wiring products, including various enclosures, and modules and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Further, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military, other harsh environment, and special applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

