Analyzing PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and PropertyGuru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 51.66%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.67%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.64 -$73.14 million ($0.63) -6.46 PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 7.39 -$93.75 million ($0.09) -49.77

This table compares 8X8 and PropertyGuru Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

8X8 has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -9.83% -51.00% -6.08% PropertyGuru Group -11.66% -2.15% -1.83%

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 beats PropertyGuru Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

