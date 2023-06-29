Analyzing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF)

EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF – Free Report) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EQ and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get EQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagwell 0 1 6 0 2.86

Stagwell has a consensus price target of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 42.09%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than EQ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQ N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 0.56% 15.04% 3.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares EQ and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.1% of EQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EQ and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stagwell $2.69 billion 0.80 $27.27 million $0.10 74.41

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than EQ.

Summary

Stagwell beats EQ on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQ

(Free Report)

EQ Inc. provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions. The company also provides integrated digital marketing solutions. It serves advertising and marketing, automotive, insurance, media and telco, retail, real estate, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Cyberplex Inc. and changed its name to EQ Inc. in June 2013. EQ Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Stagwell

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.