Analyzing TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of TriMas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TriMas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Group and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Group N/A N/A N/A TriMas 6.50% 10.49% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TriMas 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TFF Group and TriMas, as reported by MarketBeat.

TFF Group presently has a consensus price target of C$43.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.02%. TriMas has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.64%. Given TriMas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriMas is more favorable than TFF Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFF Group and TriMas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriMas $883.83 million 1.26 $66.17 million $1.36 19.65

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Group.

Summary

TriMas beats TFF Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Group



TFF Group manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines, spirits, and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, Oceania and South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers staves, cooperages, casks, wood and oenological products, and stainless steel containers. It primarily serves wine, whisky, and bourbon markets. The company was formerly known as Tonnellerie François Frères. TFF Group was founded in 1910 and is based in Saint-Romain, France.

About TriMas



TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands. The Aerospace segment provides fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, ducting, and connectors for air management systems, and other highly-machined parts and components to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, and tier one suppliers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)/aftermarket providers; and military and defense aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, RSA Engineered Products, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow brand; and spare parts for various industrial engines. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

