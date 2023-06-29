Andrew Abercrombie Buys 207,933 Shares of Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Free Report) insider Andrew Abercrombie acquired 207,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,163.59 ($58,775.73).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humm Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 59,539 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$24,768.22 ($16,512.15).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 475,000 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$199,975.00 ($133,316.67).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 213,367 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,747.81 ($61,165.21).

On Monday, May 15th, Andrew Abercrombie purchased 591,311 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$262,542.08 ($175,028.06).

On Thursday, May 11th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 217,751 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,802.17 ($60,534.78).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Andrew Abercrombie 2,632,829 shares of Humm Group stock.

Humm Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 65.86, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54.

Humm Group Company Profile

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.