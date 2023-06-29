Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.06

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.06 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76), with a volume of 33920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.81).

Anexo Group Trading Down 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.15. The stock has a market cap of £70.80 million, a P/E ratio of 369.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Anexo Group alerts:

Anexo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.