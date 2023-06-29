AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) vs. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Head-To-Head Comparison

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.30 -$26.55 million ($0.94) -11.13 Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.65 -$42.54 million ($0.32) -0.36

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -11.13% -0.71% -0.52% Titan Medical N/A -311.67% -163.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AngioDynamics and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.45%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Titan Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides endovascular therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies that are used primarily to deliver short-term drug therapies, such as chemotherapeutic agents and antibiotics, into the central venous system under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Titan Medical

(Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

