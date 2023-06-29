Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) vs. Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Head-To-Head Survey

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) and Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opthea and Angion Biomedica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $90,000.00 1,881.78 -$92.82 million N/A N/A Angion Biomedica $2.30 million 0.00 -$38.81 million N/A N/A

Angion Biomedica has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 4 0 3.00 Angion Biomedica 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Opthea and Angion Biomedica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Opthea presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 703.57%.

Risk & Volatility

Opthea has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angion Biomedica has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Angion Biomedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Angion Biomedica N/A -47.53% -40.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Angion Biomedica beats Opthea on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea



Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Angion Biomedica



Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for chronic and progressive fibrotic diseases in the United States. The company develops ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for fibrotic diseases in kidney and lung. It also develops ROCK2 inhibitors for fibrotic diseases; CYP11B2, an inhibitor program for aldosterone-related diseases, including resistant hypertension, congestive heart failure, renal fibrosis, and hyperaldosteronism; and CYP26 for the degradation of retinoic acid. Angion Biomedica Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

