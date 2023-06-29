ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.34

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.34 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.16 ($0.15). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,478,248 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.36.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

