Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,148.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,148.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.85) to GBX 1,390 ($17.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,250 ($15.89) to GBX 1,230 ($15.64) in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

