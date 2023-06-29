Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 4.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $94,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.78. 1,405,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

