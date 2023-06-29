Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,187,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 2,441,436 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 7.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,601.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,623.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,209,805 shares of company stock valued at $24,860,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 649,634 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,125,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 353,606 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

