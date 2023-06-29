Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.09

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $12.08. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 65,436 shares changing hands.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
