Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.09

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $12.08. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 65,436 shares changing hands.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $547,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

