Ark One Day Volume Reaches $1.41 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Ark has a market cap of $41.71 million and $1.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002015 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002573 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,924,952 coins and its circulating supply is 173,925,738 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

