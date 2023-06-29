Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.59

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.59 and last traded at $140.55, with a volume of 97288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

