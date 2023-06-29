Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $71,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $213.81. 218,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.