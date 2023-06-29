Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE AINC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70.
Ashford Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.