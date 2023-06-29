Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 444,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 464,495 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $83.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.