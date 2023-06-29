Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.