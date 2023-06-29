ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 65,850.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $238,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $724.19 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The stock has a market cap of $285.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $685.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.64.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

