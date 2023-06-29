Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 0.6 %

AWH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

